EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by IVY Lane Capital Management LLC

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. EchoStar accounts for approximately 2.8% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 258,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

EchoStar stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 183,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

