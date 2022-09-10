Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 32.6% This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $504.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

