eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,879. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

