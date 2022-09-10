eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
eGain Stock Down 14.3 %
Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,879. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
