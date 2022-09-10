Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $53.11 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.11 million and $59,100.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,154,478 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

