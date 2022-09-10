Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $53.11 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.11 million and $59,100.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,154,478 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
