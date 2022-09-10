Electroneum Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and approximately $98,756.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,089,273 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

