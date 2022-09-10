Elequin Capital LP Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $47.24. 7,788,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,635. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

