Elequin Capital LP Invests $32,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

LI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.33. 7,970,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

