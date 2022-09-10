Elequin Capital LP Invests $58,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $48.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $970.99. 1,190,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,922.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $905.26. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.