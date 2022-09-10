Elequin Capital LP Makes New $45,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MP Materials by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 2,075,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,934. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246 in the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

