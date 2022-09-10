Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,340 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,437.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 455,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 426,217 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,972,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,732,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.