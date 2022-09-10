Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 287,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

