Elequin Capital LP Takes $37,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
