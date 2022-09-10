Elequin Capital LP Takes $41,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.46. 2,338,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

