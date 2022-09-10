Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,548. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

