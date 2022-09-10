Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.02.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

