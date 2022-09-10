EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,060. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

About EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 641.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.