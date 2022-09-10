EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,060. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
