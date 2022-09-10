Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE AVTR opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

