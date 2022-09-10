Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 371,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 193,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $9,165,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

