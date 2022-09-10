Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $99.63 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

