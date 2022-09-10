Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Copart by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

