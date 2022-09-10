Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 66,510 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

