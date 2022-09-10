Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 575.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

