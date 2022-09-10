Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $15.13 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

