Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $9.43 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of RH worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of RH by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 65.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

