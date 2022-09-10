Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.