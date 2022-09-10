Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 118,270 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2,563.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,270 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.48.

STX stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

