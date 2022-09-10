Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 22,726 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 581.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

