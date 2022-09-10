Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 27,187 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,492.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $470.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

