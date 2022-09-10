Enlightenment Research LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

