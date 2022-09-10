ESG Planning Invests $4.01 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ESG Planning owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

