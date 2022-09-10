Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,006. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average of $260.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

