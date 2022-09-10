Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits One Day Volume of $12,978.00

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $53.78 million and approximately $12,978.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

