EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $116,981.74 and $207.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

