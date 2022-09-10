Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 6,730,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

