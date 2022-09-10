Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. 2,301,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a 200 day moving average of $552.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.