Ethic Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $98.48. 1,351,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

