Ethic Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.