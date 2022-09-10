Ethic Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 1,477,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,627. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

