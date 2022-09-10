Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.69 on Friday, reaching $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.