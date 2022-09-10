Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,877,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

