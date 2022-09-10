Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $96.51. 5,096,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

