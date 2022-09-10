Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Trimmed by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,188 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.81% of Etsy worth $90,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,454. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

