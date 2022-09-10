Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.35.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,383,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

