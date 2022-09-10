Euronav (NYSE:EURN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.12. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi raised its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

