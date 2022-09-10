Evercore ISI Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $54.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.