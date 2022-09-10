Evercore ISI Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $54.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
