Evercore ISI Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $26.50

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $26.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

