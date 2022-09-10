Eversept Partners LP Acquires 201,269 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,269 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.47% of Fate Therapeutics worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,026 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 1,410,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,757. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.