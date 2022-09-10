Eversept Partners LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,122 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

