Eversept Partners LP Invests $13.54 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,000. Illumina makes up approximately 1.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after buying an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $210.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,034. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,505.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $465.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

