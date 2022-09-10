Eversept Partners LP Invests $2.67 Million in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.64% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Insider Activity at Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radius Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

RDUS remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

